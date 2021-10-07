DAOventures (DVD) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $1.37 million and $34,457.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005931 BTC.

About DAOventures

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.