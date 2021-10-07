Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Sells $32,535.36 in Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Anthony Ambrose sold 5,214 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $32,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Anthony Ambrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 1st, Anthony Ambrose sold 2,701 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $17,340.42.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Anthony Ambrose sold 17,298 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $97,560.72.
Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Data I/O Co. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.02.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.
About Data I/O
Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.
Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.