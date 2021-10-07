Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Sells $32,535.36 in Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Anthony Ambrose sold 5,214 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $32,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Ambrose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Data I/O alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Anthony Ambrose sold 2,701 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $17,340.42.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Anthony Ambrose sold 17,298 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $97,560.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Data I/O Co. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 78.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. 42.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.