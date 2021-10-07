Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKDCA remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. Data Knights Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

