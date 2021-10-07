Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 77.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Datadog by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Datadog by 18.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 60.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $789,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,953,687 shares of company stock worth $260,103,671 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $143.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of -842.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $150.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.