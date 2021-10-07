Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Position Lifted by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 71.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $48,293,160.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 538,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,194,358.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $143,566.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,953,687 shares of company stock worth $260,103,671. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $143.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -842.95 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $150.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

