DAV Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.37 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00047767 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.09 or 0.00333238 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,120.14 or 1.00142093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00068369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 111.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.