Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,171,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,532 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 15.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $1,602,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 246.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $207,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,781. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.29.

NYSE:DECK opened at $363.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.16 and a 200-day moving average of $371.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $237.87 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.