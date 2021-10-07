Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,975,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 813,047 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.27% of Deere & Company worth $1,402,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $338.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.46. The stock has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $221.73 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.63.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

