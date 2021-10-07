DEJAVE (DJV) Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. DEJAVE has a market cap of $430,374.76 and $129.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $163.33 or 0.00301550 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00062794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00095839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00133554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,011.80 or 0.99719783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.88 or 0.06526301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.