Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

DCTH opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 166.54% and a negative net margin of 1,534.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

