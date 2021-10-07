DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Gap Up to $30.78

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.78, but opened at $31.88. DermTech shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 1,671 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Get DermTech alerts:

The company has a market cap of $931.23 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $154,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $42,052.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.