Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 90,842 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,842 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cutera were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Cutera by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at $9,778,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Cutera by 3,090.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUTR. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of CUTR opened at $43.66 on Thursday. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $49,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,968.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

