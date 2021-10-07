Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

AIMC stock opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

