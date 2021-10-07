Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 2,745 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HealthStream by 104.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after purchasing an additional 172,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 22.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $890.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.