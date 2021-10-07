Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 536,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.24% of Gores Holdings VIII as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth $2,678,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIIX stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

