Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034,747 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,357,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,423,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ACON S2 Acquisition alerts:

STWO stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.