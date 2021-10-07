Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €22.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) received a €22.90 ($26.94) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.96 ($23.49).

ETR:DEQ opened at €16.85 ($19.82) on Tuesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €10.15 ($11.94) and a 12 month high of €21.68 ($25.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is €19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.34.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

