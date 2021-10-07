Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.41 ($8.72).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LHA shares. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of LHA stock opened at €5.85 ($6.89) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.72. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

