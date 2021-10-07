Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.28.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $107.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.