DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Receives €18.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.10 ($21.29).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of DIC Asset stock opened at €14.80 ($17.41) on Monday. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 1 year high of €16.84 ($19.81). The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.99.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

