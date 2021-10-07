Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 552.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $26,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $145.10 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

