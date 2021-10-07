Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Up 6.7%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.06 and last traded at $74.00. 46,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,627,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPS. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

