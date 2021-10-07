DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DBRG stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $6.42. 7,311,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,756. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,538,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,727,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

