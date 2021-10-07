Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 13,720 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,510,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.97% of SkyWest worth $151,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in SkyWest by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SkyWest by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SkyWest by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

SKYW opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.50 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

