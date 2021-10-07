Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 51,775 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $153,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on RE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

