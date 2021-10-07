Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,745 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,558,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.97% of WesBanco worth $162,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

WSBC stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.09. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

