Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 68,079 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,164,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.21% of Trinity Industries worth $165,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE TRN opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

