Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.26% of EMCOR Group worth $149,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,815,000 after purchasing an additional 117,682 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,572,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,077,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $118.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.