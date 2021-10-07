Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Up 5.9%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.16 and last traded at $124.82. 18,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,003,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAS. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 353,199 shares during the period. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

