DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $702.75 million, a PE ratio of 268.09, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,855,000 after acquiring an additional 182,968 shares in the last quarter.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

