DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DNP stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.62. 340,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,299. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $72,792,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $7,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 428,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,459,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 320,642 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.