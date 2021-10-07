Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives $62.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLMAF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of DLMAF opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $47.38.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

