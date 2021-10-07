Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $509.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $517.00 to $509.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $501.54.

DPZ opened at $482.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.93.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

