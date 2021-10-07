Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

DCI opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

