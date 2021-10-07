Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) PT Raised to C$0.98

Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) had its price objective boosted by Fundamental Research from C$0.47 to C$0.98 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Doubleview Gold stock opened at C$0.31 on Wednesday. Doubleview Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$43.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46.
Doubleview Gold Company Profile
