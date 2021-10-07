DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up to $3.06

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $3.19. DouYu International shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 24,709 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.90.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Resolute Partners Group grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 104.2% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

