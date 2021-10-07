DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

NYSE:BMO traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $103.32. 20,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $59.02 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The company has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.