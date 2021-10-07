DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.2% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,639 shares of company stock worth $419,931,133 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $54.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,801.50. 32,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,436.00 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,801.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,544.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.