DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 385,272 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 385,272 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up 1.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $162,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $14.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $596.90. 6,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,117. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.83 and a 12 month high of $648.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $608.18 and a 200 day moving average of $521.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 85.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.