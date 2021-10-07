DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.4 days.

OTCMKTS:DSDVF traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.07. 227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.68. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $156.00 and a one year high of $271.31.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

