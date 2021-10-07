DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.76

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 2218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.01.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $1,819,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,856,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

