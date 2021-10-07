Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,180,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ducommun by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ducommun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 702,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

