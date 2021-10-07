Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) versus FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Head-To-Head Survey

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) and FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and FIH Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00 FIH Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.77%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than FIH Mobile.

Volatility and Risk

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FIH Mobile has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and FIH Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 34.04% 24.80% 20.38% FIH Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and FIH Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $609.60 million 2.08 $196.00 million N/A N/A FIH Mobile $8.93 billion 0.14 -$173.94 million N/A N/A

Dundee Precious Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FIH Mobile.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats FIH Mobile on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc. is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production. The Ada Tepe segment engages in the production of gold in Bulgaria. The Tsumeb segment represents the smelter operation. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of general and administrative costs, corporate social responsibility expenses, exploration and development projects, and other income and cost items. The company was founded by Nathan Edward Goodman on September 2, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

FIH Mobile Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity. The company was formerly known as Foxconn International Holdings Limited and changed its name to FIH Mobile Limited in May 2013. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. FIH Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of Foxconn (Far East) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.