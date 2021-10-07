DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €41.90 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €41.90 ($49.29) price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

DWS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.55 ($50.06).

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €35.56 ($41.84) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 12 month high of €41.88 ($49.27).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

