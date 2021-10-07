DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.31.

Several analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. 8,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,649 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

