Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Short Interest Update

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ DYNS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. 38,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,082. Dynamics Special Purpose has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

