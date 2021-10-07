DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DZS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.42.

DZSI stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36. DZS has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.34.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.45 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in DZS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,281,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in DZS by 763.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in DZS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,220,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in DZS by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 356,282 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,519,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

