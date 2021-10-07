E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Purchased by Berry Street Capital Management LLP

Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

ETAC remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,032. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.