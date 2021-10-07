Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.13. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 753 shares.

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,479.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

