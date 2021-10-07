Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $18.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

